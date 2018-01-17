Bidco, Dutch firm eye juice market Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Slaughterhouse shut for lack of water, hygiene

By Jane Mugambi | Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 17th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

The Public Health department has closed Amu slaughterhouse indefinitely for being unhygienic and lacking water.

The slaughterhouse, which operates under the county government, was closed on Tuesday after the main water pump that supplies water from boreholes broke down. 

ALSO READ: Government has ignored High Court order on patients' detention

Mohamed Famau, a meat trader, said the closure had caused a crisis for traders and consumers.

Public Health Officer Athman Dumila said the slaughterhouse needed more than two workers to clean it according the public health standards.

Mr Dumila added that the abattoir was supposed to have clean piped water at all times.

RELATED TOPICS:
Mohamed Famau
Public Health department
ministry of health
Public Health Officer Athman Dumila

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

State owes maternity hospitals Sh206 million

State owes maternity hospitals Sh206 million

Move to streamline health services welcome

Move to streamline health services welcome

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited