Slaughterhouse shut for lack of water, hygiene

| Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 17th 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

The Public Health department has closed Amu slaughterhouse indefinitely for being unhygienic and lacking water.

The slaughterhouse, which operates under the county government, was closed on Tuesday after the main water pump that supplies water from boreholes broke down.

Mohamed Famau, a meat trader, said the closure had caused a crisis for traders and consumers.

Public Health Officer Athman Dumila said the slaughterhouse needed more than two workers to clean it according the public health standards.

Mr Dumila added that the abattoir was supposed to have clean piped water at all times.