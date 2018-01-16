Kenya to raise Sh40 billion with 15-year infrastructure bond

| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 14:43, Updated January 16th 2018 at 15:49 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Government wants to borrow Sh40 billion to help complete infrastructure projects for the current financial year.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Tuesday unveiled a tax-free, 15-year infrastructure bond that will be listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

“The Central Bank of Kenya, acting in its capacity as fiscal agent for the Republic of Kenya, invites bids for the above bond,” said CBK of the bond that would be sold between January 22 and January 23, this year.