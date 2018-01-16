Government begins Sh7b exercise to document Kenya’s minerals Next Story
Power outage at Nyayo House interrupts passport printing Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya to raise Sh40 billion with 15-year infrastructure bond

By Dominic Omondi | Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 14:43, Updated January 16th 2018 at 15:49 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA:

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Government wants to borrow Sh40 billion to help complete infrastructure projects for the current financial year.

ALSO READ: SBM takes 75 per cent of Chase deposits, liabilities

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) on Tuesday unveiled a tax-free, 15-year infrastructure bond that will be listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

“The Central Bank of Kenya, acting in its capacity as fiscal agent for the Republic of Kenya, invites bids for the above bond,” said CBK of the bond that would be sold between January 22 and January 23, this year.

RELATED TOPICS:
CBK
Infrastructure Bond

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Money printing war back in court

Money printing war back in court

De La Rue loses money-printing job

De La Rue loses money-printing job

Board locks public, media out of case challenging new currency tender

Board locks public, media out of case challenging new currency tender

CBK tells court documents on new notes were illegally acquired

CBK tells court documents on new notes were illegally acquired

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited