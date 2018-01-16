Kenya Ports Authority warns public against fraudsters

| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 11:16, Updated January 16th 2018 at 11:26 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has warned public against fraudsters purporting to issue contracts and tenders to supply materials.

KPA management says the criminals are using forged documentation allegedly issued by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to issue the said contracts.

“Notice is issued to the public to beware of fraudsters purporting to issue them with contracts and tenders to supply materials to Kenya Ports Authority; KPA shall not be liable for any losses resulting from engagement by the public with such fraudsters,” said Yobesh Oyaro, head of procurement and supplies KPA.

Oyaro said that KPA is a public entity that strictly adheres to the public procurement and asset disposal act 2015 and does not engage proxies to conduct procurement on its behalf.