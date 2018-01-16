Milk vendor arrested in connection with death of supplier

| Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 15th 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

A milk vendor was arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a supplier during an argument over a cash refund for a sour packet of milk delivered in Mathare.

Police said the Henry Gitonga allegedly picked a knife from his kiosk and stabbed Moffat Kwomboki in the chest three times, killing him instantly.

“A witness informed us that the vendor had complained to the supplier that one packet of milk that he had delivered was sour and demanded a refund.

However, the two could not agree and started arguing,” said a police officer based at the Muthaiga Police Station.

It was during the argument that the agitated Gitonga is claimed to have pulled out a knife from his shop and killed Moffat.

Police have detained the suspect as they further investigate the incident before he is arraigned in court.