Filmmakers in illegal activities risk losing licenses, warns KFCB

| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 14:38, Updated January 15th 2018 at 14:46 GMT +3

Ezekiel Mutua, CEO Kenya Film Classification Board

ELDORET, KENYA: The Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has warned filmmakers engaging in illegalities like luring minors into filming erotic material and operating without compliance of business closure.

Emmanuel Mbutu (KFCB) North Rift Regional coordinator told the press in Eldoret that the Board has embarked on a major crackdown to arrest all individuals that have not complied with industry regulations.

“We have dispatched our officers with reinforcement from police to all the counties in this region to ensure that every player in the industry follows due procedure and there is no infringement to basic rights of vulnerable groups,” said Mbutu.

According to Mbutu, the main objective of the crackdown is to eliminate illegal filming activities by unscrupulous dealers.

“Section 4.1 of the Film and Stage Plays Act stipulates that it is illegal to make films and exhibit them publicly without a license from KFCB. The licenses facilitate monitoring and ensures a fair playing ground for all interested individuals,” he explained.

He said the Board is concerned after receiving information from the public that some filmmaking crews from outside the country have been taking advantage of minors, college students and unemployed youth by paying them to cast obscene films that have a high market demand.

“The Board shall also revoke filming licenses where owners violate the stipulated terms and conditions of operation and prosecute the perpetrators of illegalities. We appeal to the members of public to report to relevant authorities suspicious filming activities in their areas to counter the illegalities,” said Mbutu.