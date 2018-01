| Published Mon, January 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 14th 2018 at 19:38 GMT +3

NIC Bank is expanding its national footprint with four new branches at the Coast. [Photo: Courtesy]

NIC Bank is expanding its national footprint with four new branches at the Coast.

The new branches in Malindi, Watamu, Kilifi and Diani come at a time when some banks are shutting down physical branches as digital banking goes more mainstream.

ALSO READ: Italian couple falls in love with Kenyan elephants

Group Managing Director John Gachora said the move was informed by the bank’s need to increase its footprint across the country and boost growth by increasing its customer base.