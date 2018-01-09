Mohamed becomes Kenya Power’s 26th chairman

| Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 09:58, Updated January 9th 2018 at 10:45 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya power has named Engineer Mahboub Maalim Mohamed as its new chairman replacing former Speaker Kenneth Marende who served since December 2014.

Mohamed is a former Permanent Secretary in Ministry of State for Special Programmes in Office of the President. He was elected to the Board by the Company’s shareholders during an Annual General Meeting held in December.

During the elections, Adil Khawaja, Zipporah Kering were also elected by the shareholders as directors of the utility company.

“Eng. Mohamed brings to the company’s leadership a wide range of local and international experience in public service and corporate governance, we pledge our full support as he guides the company towards meeting its strategic objectives,” the board said in a statement.

Previously, Mohamed served as a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Irrigation and as an Executive Director at Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD). He was also an ambassador to the IGAD. AMb (Eng.) Mohamed has also served in various positions in the World Bank.

He holds M.Sc. and B.Sc degrees in Civil Engineering from Texas A&I University in the United States of America. He is registered engineer with the Kenya Engineers’ Registration Board and a member of the Institute of Engineers of Kenya.