Fire guts down property worth over Sh2million at Khwisero market

George Ndunde Andai looks at his shop that caught fire at 3am on Monday where goods worth Sh2m were burned at Khwisero market in Kakamega (Duncan Ocholla, Standard)

A businessman is counting huge losses after fire gutted property worth Sh2 millions at Khwisero trading centre.

The fire broke out at 3.30am on Monday razing down a big shop at the market.

Frantic efforts by residents to salvage property didn't bore fruits as everything was reduced to ashes. No casualties were reported following the incident.

Residents were forced to empty neighbouring shops under the watch of police officers as the fire spread fast.

Charles Okwayo, a tout at the market told the Standard that he was heading to the bus park to look for passengers only to notice a huge smoke coming from the ill-fated shop.

Mr Okwayo said he went rushed to alert the owner of the shop but he could not locate him immediately.

“I raised the alarm and called the police who in turn contacted fire fighters from Kakamega.

The fire engine found residents busy fighting the fire using water in buckets.

Okwayo said although the fire was put out, nothing was salvaged from the shop.

George Andai Ndunde, owner of the shop claimed his rivals could be behind the fire incident dismissing claims that it could have been caused by electricity fault.

“I had stocked goods worth Sh1million two days earlier, my rivals may not not have been impressed by my progress," he said.

“The shop stocked hardware goods, boutique, household goods, stationery and spare parts for bicycles and motorcycles all valued at Sh1.5million,” he said.

Mr Andai appealed to well-wishers to help him put up another shop saying it was all he had.

He said he went for a loan in the bank with a view of expanding his business which was doing well and is at loss how to repay the loan after the business went up in flames.

Isaac Oluchiri, owner of the building said he spent over half a million in putting it up.

“I am shocked with what has happened and I don’t know where to get money to rebuild the premise. We cannot blame the cause of fire on electricity since there are no signs there was a fault."

Area OCPD Lanet Sili said the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

“I wish to appeal to the traders at the market to maintain law and order as we carry on with investigations."

He invited anyone with useful information on the cause of the fire to volunteer it to the police for appropriate action to be taken,” he said.

