?Peter Mbugua appointed Rural Electrification Authority CEO

Rural Electrification Authority Chairman Dr. Simon Gicharu (Right) and the newly appointed CEO Peter Mbugua at REA head office

Mr Peter Mbugua has been appointed as the Chief Executive of the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) formally replacing Mr Ng’ang’a Munyu who has attained the retirement age of 60.

Mr Munyu who headed REA since 2013 was supposed to serve till May this year was hounded out of office last year over claims of misappropriation of funds for the primary schools electrification programme.

Mr Mbugua has been acting head of the authority since March last year when his former boss was under audit. Speaking during his appointment, REA Chairman Mr Simon Gicharu Mr Mbugua would serve till 2020.

“The Board is very confident that Mr Mbugua will execute his duties diligently without fear or favour. We wish him well as he charters the path for REA in the next three years,” Mr Gicharu said.

Mr Mbugua takes over the reins at a time when REA is shifting strategy in procure materials exclusively from local manufacturers and assemblers.

“The board has resolved that tenders for supply of transformers, cables and other materials used in the construction of electricity lines will be given to local manufacturers only,” Mr Gicharu said.

REA has been issuing mixed tenders with most of the equipment procured from Chinese and Indian manufacturers.

Mr Gicharu urged local suppliers to take advantage of the move but warned that the REA would blacklist firms that supply substandard materials.

The Authority which has a Sh14 billion power plant with a capacity to generate 55 megawatts says it plans to spend Sh700 million to install seven diesel–powered generators (Gensets) in off-grid areas, thereby enabling more Kenyans in far-flung regions to access electricity.

