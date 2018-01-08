World Bank sets aside Sh15b to uplift youths

| Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 14:32, Updated January 8th 2018 at 14:41 GMT +3

KISUMU, KENYA: Kisumu County Authorities have decried slow response by area youths to a World Bank call to train them on way of doing business and give them capital to start their enterprises.

World Bank has set a side Sh15 billion to be spent on training young and jobless graduates interested in doing business.

The global bank had invited applications from the interested parties to apply for the program but it has emerged that very few responded to the call.

On Monday, County Executive member for Trade and Industrialisation Alice Moraa disclosed that it was discouraging that only 3,800 youth had applied from the County.

''This is so appalling given that we anticipated recruiting over 30,000 in the program before the closing date of the applications on January 10,'' Moraa claimed.

Kisumu County Director of Youth Affairs Timothy Kajwang lauded the move as a progressive given that over 150,000 unemployed youth in the devolved unit are main target.

Addressing some 50 youth at her office in Kisumu, Moraa told them to apply urgently and push their friends, too, to do so.

She spoke as statistics released by World Bank urging them to talk to the youth and raise more awareness revealed that Nairobi tops the list of applicants for the training.

The captured analysis of the applications by World Bank shared by the County Executive showed about 15,000 youth had applied in Nairobi.

This is followed by Nakuru at 8,000, Mombasa 2,500 and Kwale only 2,000 yet there are thousands of youth who are unemployed and are out tarmacking for jobs.

The trend is not pleasing given that the World Bank Group is out to provide alternative source of income to the jobless who cannot be absorbed in the job market.

The project is being undertaken by the Kenya Youth Employment and Opportunities (KYEOP) and Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru and Kwale were targeted in phase one.

According to the Country's Director of youth and gender affairs, Dr Florence Muinde, the exercise to cost about Sh15 billion will help many youth.

''The project is a milestone as it will put millions of youths who are jobless back on track by doing business to build our domestic economy,’’ Dr Muinde said.

Unemployment among Kenya’s youth aged 15-24 stood at 17 per cent, going by the World Bank survey findings.

This is high as compared to six per cent for both Uganda and Tanzania, according to the report that recommends doing business as one of the viable alternate actions.

