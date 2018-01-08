SGR contractors striking over better pay sacked

| Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 13:54, Updated January 8th 2018 at 14:03 GMT +3

Some of workers involved in the construction of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Naivasha after going on a strike near Satellite center in Mai Mahiu in Naivasha.

NAIVASHA, KENYA: The Chinese contractor involved in the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) in Naivasha has now laid-off close to 1,000 workers who have been on strike for the last one week.

The Chinese Communications and Construction Company (CCCC) issued the notice after the workers defied orders to return to work.

In the notice sent to various government offices, the company noted that the strike by the workers was illegal terming demands for salary increase as unconstitutional.

For the last one week, the workers attached to the Satellite Site in Mai Mahiu Naivasha have been camping outside the company’s office demanding an increase in salaries and better means of transport.

On Saturday, the workers were involved in running battles with anti-riot police officers after they blocked the Mai Mahiu-Narok road leading to a major traffic snarl-up.

Following the impasse, the contractor in the letter said that all those who had not reported for duty on Monday should consider themselves sacked.

“All those employees that are in the ongoing illegal strike and those who failed to resume work on the January 8, the management recognises that they have resigned automatically,”

“Your basic minimum wages is much more than the one under the regulation of wages amendment of 2017,” reads part of the notice.

Speaking in his office, Naivasha sub-county commissioner Isaac Masinde confirmed the sackings terming the strike as illegal and not protected by the law.

Masinde noted that the workers had not issued a notice as per the law adding that some of the demands were unconstitutional.

“The workers have been misled by their leaders over the issue of salary increase and they should learn that there are set procedures in adjusting wages,” he said.

Masinde termed the project as very crucial adding that they would make sure that it continued as projected and without any delay.

But Naivasha Mp Jane Kihara accused the project manager for the current mess warning that things could get worse in the coming days if the locals were not recognised.

Kihara said that the contractor had failed to recognise a committee elected by the workers and area residents and was instead working with some cartels.

“Majority of those employed are not from around this area and the project manager is working with a cartel leading to crafty deals and hence the current mess,” she said.