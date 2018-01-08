Train passengers to book tickets online Next Story
World Bank to unveil book on Equity’s successful turnaround strategy

By Dominic Omondi | Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 09:52, Updated January 8th 2018 at 10:35 GMT +3
Equity Bank Group CEO Dr James Mwangi

The World Bank will Monday unveil a book based on Equity Bank’s successful turnaround strategy.

Titled Developing Africa’s Financial Services - The Importance of High Impact Entrepreneurship, the book provides inspiring success stories of financial sector ventures making a lasting contribution to the economic development of various sub-Saharan African countries.

It notes that entrepreneurial ventures in the financial services sector hold special importance because of the role they play in entrepreneurship.

