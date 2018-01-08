World Bank to unveil book on Equity’s successful turnaround strategy

The World Bank will Monday unveil a book based on Equity Bank’s successful turnaround strategy.
Titled Developing Africa’s Financial Services - The Importance of High Impact Entrepreneurship, the book provides inspiring success stories of financial sector ventures making a lasting contribution to the economic development of various sub-Saharan African countries.
ALSO READ: More jobs best way to grow the economy
It notes that entrepreneurial ventures in the financial services sector hold special importance because of the role they play in entrepreneurship.