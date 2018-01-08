World Bank to unveil book on Equity Next Story
Embu County targets Sh900 million local revenue Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

IPSOS: Kenyans hope to save more money, acquire homes in New Year

By Graham Kajilwa | Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 7th 2018 at 21:57 GMT +3
Israel's (right) and other flags fly high at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi during the swearing-in of Uhuru Kenyatta as the President of Republic of Kenya for the second term. [Elvis Ogina.Standard]

In summary

  • Three key aspirations for Kenyans this year
  • Casual labourers lead in the number of those aspiring to own homes
  • A good number are concerned by the high cost of living, hunger and drought, says survey

Most Kenyans hope to save more money, acquire homes and get jobs in the new year, according to a new report.

The survey by Ipsos also shows a majority of Kenyans are concerned by the high cost of living, hunger and drought.

ALSO READ: Shilling steady against dollar

The findings released on Sunday show at least 17 per cent of Kenyans are determined to save more this year.

At least another 16 per cent look forward to building or buying homes. The biggest dream of another 15 per cent is to get a job.

Marriage and buying a car are not priorities to most Kenyans surveyed, with only two per cent looking forward to getting life partners and a similar percentage planning to buy cars. 

Other things Kenyans are hoping to achieve in 2018 are expanding their businesses (13 per cent), furthering education (12) and educating their families (six per cent).

While furthering education and saving more money are top on the agenda of those employed, the unemployed just look forward to landing a job.

Casual labourers lead the pack of those who want to build their own homes at 22 per cent while the self-employed want to start and expand their businesses (16 per cent).

According to the survey, such personal aspirations, mainly of material or economic nature, were also reflected in the “most serious problems” identified at the local level. These included the high cost of living, hunger and drought as well as unemployment.

Striking findings

ALSO READ: 12 firms could lose over Sh8 billion profit

"The most striking findings were the high figures for hunger and drought in Eastern and the rich-poor gap in Nyanza, which also applies to Nairobi," the report said.

“On the other hand, contrasts across the political divide (Jubilee against NASA) are minimal, suggesting the problems plaguing Kenyans are generally across-the-board,” the survey further notes.

RELATED TOPICS:
kenyan economy
economy
ipsos
new year
vision 2030

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Why your New Year resolutions will not last beyond this week

Why your New Year resolutions will not last beyond this week

Why 2018 will hit your pocket hard

Why 2018 will hit your pocket hard

World stocks hit fresh highs

World stocks hit fresh highs

Shops where everything goes for Sh100

Shops where everything goes for Sh100

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

A girl returns home with a law degree after 9 years of exile
KTN NEWS / 6 minutes ago

A girl returns home with a law degree after 9 years of exile

Freedom airline launched a flight in Garrissa
KTN NEWS / 9 minutes ago

Freedom airline launched a flight in Garrissa

KPLC to introduce to upgrade systems
KTN NEWS / 12 minutes ago

KPLC to introduce to upgrade systems

Squatters want government protection from private developers.
KTN NEWS / 14 minutes ago

Squatters want government protection from private developers.

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited