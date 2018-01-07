Most facilities had occupancy of at least 85 per cent during the holiday period

| Published Sun, January 7th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 6th 2018 at 18:58 GMT +3

Tourists at Lewa Downs Wildlife conservancy in Meru County. Lewa also manages Ill-Ngewesi and Borana conservancies which posted 100 per cent bookings last December and over 50 per cent occupancy last year compared to the last four years. Lewa’s fame is attributed to being the host of the British Royal family led by Prince William and hosting the annual Safaricom marathon. Photos (Ali Abdi)

Game lodges in the northern tourism circuit of Isiolo, Samburu and Meru recorded impressive bookings of visitors during the high peak of the December holidays.

Among the safari lodges that recorded occupancy of between 60 and 85 per cent were Sarova Shaba in Isiolo and Lewa Downs Wildlife Conservancy in Meru.

At Lewa that manages Lewa Downs, Ill-Ngwesi and Borana Conservancy, Group Chief Operations Officer Tuqa Jirmo said the facilities recorded “exceptional visitation” throughout last year at about 60 per cent compared to the previous four years.

Dr Jirmo said the three facilities, due to the brand’s global fame for its association with the British Royal family and the annual Safaricom Lewa Marathon, often receives a good number of visitors throughout the year.

‘‘Lewa has over the years become the preferred destination of both residents and non-resident tourists and this is because of our attractions and improved marketing locally and abroad,’’ he said.

Lewa Downs has 103 beds while Ill-Ngwesi and Borana have guest houses. The trio also has a number of campsites.

RHINO SANCTUARY

Lewa is also home to rhinos, the second sanctuary to have the animals along with the Kenya Wildlife Service-managed Meru National Park that has two lodges - Mulika and Leopards Rocks - which also had good bookings last month and into the first week of this year.

‘‘We have the big five, an annual marathon every June sponsored by Safaricom, diverse mix of culture of the local pastoralists, eco-tourism and nature safari walk that makes Lewa a preferred destination,’’ said Jirmo.

At Sarova Shaba, located within Shaba National Reserve that shot to fame following the shooting of the Born Free movie, the lodge recorded 85 per cent bookings between December 22 and New Year.

The film revolved around the life of George and Joy Adamson who reared the lioness Elsa and her cubs in the wilderness.

Shaba continued to be the Hollywood of Kenya where movies such as To Walk with Lions, Out of Africa and CBS blockbuster TV series Survivor Africa were shot.

The facility has 185 rooms, a presidential suite baptised Born Free and two mini-presidential suites.

‘‘Majority of our visitors, at about 60 per cent are residents (Kenyans), and the bookings especially in the month of December were very impressive,’’ said lodge manager Josphat Ngali.

The Samburu Simba lodge located within Buffalo Springs National Reserve and managed by Isiolo County Government had its 90 rooms fully booked throughout the holiday season.

‘‘Last month, we had more visitors than we could accommodate. We had to relocate some visitors to neighbouring lodges in Isiolo and Samburu as we share the same ecosystem,’’ said the facility’s manager, John Kalo.

Statistics from Ashnil Samburu, also within Buffalo Springs game park, were not immediately available but sources said it also recorded a high number of visitors over the holiday period.

Buffalo Springs and Shaba are known for five rare species only found in the northern circuit - Grevy zebra, reticulated giraffe, Beisa Oryx, Somali ostrich and gerenuk.

Isiolo Governor Mohammed Abdi Kuti said his administration will come up with a tourism board that will streamline the management of its three game parks that also include Bisanadi at Kinna in Garba-Tula District.

CONTRACT MANAGEMENT

His predecessor, Godana Doyo had toyed with the idea of getting into contract management with a South African firm, African Parks, where the parks’ management would be run on the model of Akagera National Park in Rwanda.

Dr Kuti, however, said the plan would not benefit the county and the residents, adding that the proposed board would be able to do the same work without sharing profit with external firms.

He pledged to inject more money into parks each year to address their woes.

Isiolo County Tourism Executive Tiyah Galgalo said the ministry will develop and secure the parks.

‘‘We will recruit more game rangers and the check influx of armed herders, develop infrastructure and undertake aggressive marketing both locally and abroad,’’ she said.