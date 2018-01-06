Apple says its product chips flawed

| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 5th 2018 at 20:11 GMT +3

An assortment of Apple products [Courtesy]

Apple has said that all iPhones, iPads and Mac computers are affected by two major flaws in computer chips.

It emerged this week that tech companies have been racing to fix the Meltdown and Spectre bugs that could allow hackers to steal data.

ALSO READ: Target internet service providers to end online copyright piracy

Billions of PCs, smartphones and tablets around the world are affected. Apple has now confirmed its products are too.

The firm has released some patches to mitigate the Meltdown flaw.

It said there was no evidence that either vulnerability had been exploited yet, but advised downloading software only from trusted sources to avoid “malicious” apps.