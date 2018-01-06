China baits ‘top skilled’ people with 10-year visas

| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 5th 2018 at 19:27 GMT +3

A Chinese bank worker counts stacks of 100-yuan notes at a bank [Courtesy]

China is issuing long-term visas to lure highly skilled people from abroad to work in the country. The multi-entry visas will be valid for between five and 10 years, according to state media.

Technology leaders, entrepreneurs and scientists from in-demand sectors are among those eligible to apply.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to issue visas to visitors on arrival

China has set out goals for its economic and social development, and sees recruiting experts from abroad as key to achieving that. When plans for the scheme were first considered, China said at least 50,000 foreigners would benefit.

Applications can be made online, are free of charge and will be processed quickly, the government said.