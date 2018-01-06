Billion shilling Tatu City vows to continue work amidst contractor dispute

| Published Sat, January 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 5th 2018 at 19:06 GMT +3

Stephen Wilson (left) country head Kenya Rendeavour and Hartaj Bains (centre) sales and marketing director Kim - Fay East Africa and Engineer Anthony Njoroge (right) C.E.O Tatu City Limited during a signing ceremony. Kim - Fay is to build a new production facility at Tatu Industrial Park. [Wilberforce Okwiri| File Standard]

Developers of the multi-billion-shilling Tatu City say the Sh1.4 billion court dispute with a construction firm will not stall work.

The project’s management said road construction at the Kiambu-based project will continue being carried out by other contractors even as its court case with Ongata Works continues.

“Contract termination was initiated by Tatu City. The action has no bearing on any construction progress or timelines at Tatu City where dozens of other contractors continue to work,” he said.

Tatu City differed with Ongata Works, a local contractor hired to construct trunk and access roads and other infrastructure in a contract worth Sh1.4 billion.

In its termination letter to Ongata, Tatu accused the contractor of failing to execute the work in the manner specified in the contract.

It gave Ongata Works 14 days to leave the project. However, the contractor moved to court in protest that Tatu City was obstructing its work and changing terms.