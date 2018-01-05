Imports; duty-free sugar importation on hold Next Story
Indices; NSE records improved performance

By Patrick Alushula | Published Fri, January 5th 2018 at 10:25, Updated January 5th 2018 at 10:43 GMT +3
Nairobi Securities Exchange CEO Geoffrey Odundo (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) recovered from a two-day downward trend to post gains in all the three indices.

On Thursday, the NSE 20 Share Index added 25.09 points to stand at 3701.57 while All Share Index (NASI) was up 0.69 points to settle at 171.67. The NSE 25 Share Index gained 17.53 points to stand at 4301.20.

Turnover rose to Sh600 million from Wednesday’s Sh412 million while the volume of shares traded also rose to 20.6 million from 15.5 million posted the previous day.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nairobi Securities Exchange
Geoffrey Odundo
Capital Markets Authority

Main African currencies seen steady this week

Lost year: Why Kenyans can’t wait to see the back of 2017

Golden rules for making money in the stock market

Investors who made and lost money during tough election year

