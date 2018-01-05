Kajiado County official sacked in bus park documents scam

| Published Fri, January 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 4th 2018 at 23:26 GMT +3

Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku at the Kitengela bus park yesterday. [Peterson Githaiga| Standard]

The county government has sacked a senior official over a scandal involving the refurbishment of the Kitengela bus park.

The ward administrator was accused of using fake documents to award a tender to a firm when another company was already doing the job.

The works include reconstruction of the bus park, setting up of shades, and bringing in outdoor advertisers. The dispute boiled over last week, prompting the workers of Leacom Ltd to leave the site after clashing with the employees of the company the official had allegedly contracted using fake documents.

Governor Joseph ole Lenku sacked the official yesterday and directed that construction work resume immediately. He accused the administrator of working with cartels to fraudulently issue tenders.

The official was said to have even entered into an advertising deal with a local company without the knowledge of the county government.

Leacom Ltd has been contracted to refurbish the park and source for advertisers as the county hopes to boost revenues.

Last week, Lenku suspended several revenue officers over poor collections.

"We have come to clean up the mess created by cartels. The ward administrator was transferred but defied the directive even after his successor was posted to the area. We will not allow impunity," said Lenku.