KMC deal to save farmers hit by rustling, drought

| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 22:02 GMT +3

The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) will buy cattle from four counties that are hardest hit by rustling and drought.

Under an agreement aiming to avert losses, more than 40,000 animals in Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo and Baringo will be sold to the commission ahead of the expected drought season.

The agreement was reached during a meeting attended by leaders of the four counties, spearheaded by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi.

Mr Muriithi said the plan would make sure no animal would die due to drought, as has been happening.

Agreed time

“The commission will buy cows from farmers in these regions at the agreed time. We are still working out the amount that will be paid per animal,” Muriithi said yesterday.

He said they would sensitise farmers and convince them to sell their livestock to avoid losses.

During a meeting in Nanyuki Town, an economic bloc was mooted to boost investment, livestock production and tourism.

Baringo governor Stanley Kiptis, Samburu deputy governor Julius Leseeto and Isiolo deputy governor Issa Abdi were also present.

