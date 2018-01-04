Trending 2018 decor colours Previous Story
Construction sector growth slumps to its lowest in KNBS’s latest report

By David Mwitari | Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 21:31 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya’s real estate sector last year recorded its slowest growth in six years, says the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics in its latest report.

The KNBS report for the third quarter says that growth in the construction sector fell to its lowest level, recording an expansion growth of 4.9 per cent compared to a 7.8 per cent growth it recorded in the third quarter of 2016.

The construction sector was affected by the political activities that created uncertainty in the country: “The slowed growth was partly due to the extended electioneering period, prompting investors to scale down construction activities.”

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

