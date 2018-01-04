Optimism. Global stock prices edge up

World stocks hit fresh highs on Wednesday with European markets joining the party as early indications suggest 2018 will be another year of synchronised global growth led by a robust European economy.
Pan-European stock index MSCI, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was 0.2 per cent higher following gains for their Asian and US counterparts overnight as manufacturing surveys pointed to a strong start for the European economy. US stock futures suggested another higher open.
