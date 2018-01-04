Court stops trader from evicting rival Next Story
Optimism. Global stock prices edge up

By Reuters | Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 19:23 GMT +3
Specialist Robert Tuccillo, foreground, works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

World stocks hit fresh highs on Wednesday with European markets joining the party as early indications suggest 2018 will be another year of synchronised global growth led by a robust European economy.

Pan-European stock index MSCI, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was 0.2 per cent higher following gains for their Asian and US counterparts overnight as manufacturing surveys pointed to a strong start for the European economy. US stock futures suggested another higher open. 

