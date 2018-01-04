Farmers demand pay of Sh75million for maize supplied to NCPB

| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 20:04 GMT +3

Maize Farmers in solidarity outside the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in Nakuru on January 2, 2018.The farmers are accusing the government over delayed payment of the pruduce for the month of December [Kipsang Joseph|Standard]

Maize farmers are demanding Sh45 million for produce supplied to the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in December.

The over 100 farmers said the board was yet to pay them fully for the 70,000 bags of maize they had supplied.

One of the farmers, Lawrence Mungai, yesterday said NCPB had only paid Sh30 million and kept mum over the balance.

An agreement between the farmers and NCPB had indicated that payment would to be made on delivery. Delay in payment has affected farmers' operations.

Some of them said they were not able to take their children to school. Mungai added that a majority of farmers were not able to prepare their farms for the next planting season because of financial constraints.

“We need to prepare our farms on time. We also have other responsibilities. That is why we are demanding payment."

Another farmer said: "We were promised payment as soon as we made deliveries. However, it has been three weeks now and there is no money."

Area NCPB acting silo manager Alfred Korir said the national government was yet to release money to pay farmers.