Kenya Revenue Authority to auction uncollected goods

By Benard Sanga | Published Wed, January 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 2nd 2018 at 21:27 GMT +3

Some of the cars at a freight warehouse KRA auctioned in 2016: The authority plans to auction uncollected goods on January 3, 2018

 

MOMBASA, KENYA: Prospective shoppers will today converge at the Port of Mombasa for an auction of uncollected goods.

According to a notice by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the auction is meant to clear abandoned goods from Customs' facilities.

The notice did not reveal the value of the goods to be sold.

“Interested buyers are encouraged to view the goods at Customs Warehouse and in respective release stations on the dates published in the gazette notices,” said the notice.

Joseph Kaguru, chief manager for Port Operations at KRA, said hundreds of vehicles and assorted items would be up for sale.

He said uncollected goods scattered in all custom-bonded warehouses across the country would be sold off after the expiry of the 30-day deadline by KRA.

Items to be auctioned were on display yesterday at the Custom Warehouse within the port and designated container freight stations within Mombasa.

They included cars, building materials, books, bicycles, clothes, bags of citric acid and drums containing bitumen used in road construction.

Others were household goods such as mattresses and toys, according to an auction notice on the KRA website.

A 30-day notice to cargo owners to collect their goods expired yesterday, but some did not turn up. Some of the goods are owned by importers from countries around the region.

