Rwanda opens her doors as it issues visa upon arrival to all

Published Tue, January 2nd 2018 at 09:57
Rwanda will now issue visas to visitors on arrival in the landlocked East African country.

The Rwanda Immigration Authority announced on its Twitter account that the new development would be effected from midnight January 1, 2018.

“To Citizens of the World; Welcome to Rwanda where, starting from Today (01/01/2018), you can ALL get visa upon arrival,” read the tweet, which went ahead to promote the new development through hashtag #NewVisaRegime.

According to Rwanda officials, the new regulation will allow easier movement of people seeking business or visiting the country of 12 million people.

Economic pundits see this as yet another step by the Paul Kagame leadership to get the country’s economic take off from her current 8 per cent growth rate of GDP to 10 per cent.

Rwandan growth rate is the highest in the region, with Kenya’s having registered a slump in its growth to a five-year low of 4.4 per cent.

The decision was arrived at early November by the Directorate General of Immigration that had resolved to issue a 30-day visa to all nationals across the world.

In addition, foreigners will use Resident ID Cards for entry into the country, including the use of electronic gates (Automated Passenger Clearance System) at Kigali International Airport.

 

