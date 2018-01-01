State urged to build dual carriage roads on accident prone sections

| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 19:28 GMT +3

Mangled wreckage of the vehicle in which three AIPCA Bishops perished on Friday evening at Wamumu section of the Mwea-Makutano road at the Wanguru police station parking yard .PHOTO:Munene Kamau/standard date:Dec.30/2017

There is urgent need for the Government to build dual carriage roads, especially on black spots, to deal with road carnage,

Mwea East police boss Kizito Mutolo has said. The officer said the move is among other intervention measures that should be put in place from this month to restore sanity on the roads.

“The mindset of many Kenyans of having a vehicle as a status symbol and since many people can now afford them, the number of cars has shot up and overstretched the available roads leading to the un-ending deaths," he said. He called for a meeting of players in the sector.