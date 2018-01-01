Thika town currently experiencing a deficit of 8,000 cubic metres of water daily

| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 19:23 GMT +3

Thika Water and Sewerage Company

Thika Water and Sewerage Company (Thiwasco) has embarked on a mega expansion plan aimed at curbing acute water shortage in the town.

Thiwasco Chairman Joseph Mukora Kimani revealed the company was planning a Sh850 million dam that would see the company add 15,000 cubic metres of water daily into its system.

The expansion plan is part of a two-year programme that once implemented, is expected to enable the company to meet the high demand of water in the industrial town that hosts many industries.

Mr Kimani said the town was experiencing a deficit of 8,000 cubic metres of water (8 million litres) daily, which had forced the company to ration the commodity.

“Currently, the company has a capacity of supplying about 37,000 cubic metres of water daily, against a demand of about 45,000 cubic meters of water daily. The expansion is meant to bridge the deficit,” said Kimani.

The chairman attributed the high demand for water in Thika to a rapidly growing population, which he said had surpassed 200,000 people, thereby exhausting the company’s existing capacity both in terms of water supply and sewerage.

He said the Sh850 million Kariminu Water Project near Maryhill High School was expected to inject into the system an additional 15,000 cubic metres of water daily, which would help in easing pressure on the existing plant that supplies fresh water to Thika and its environs.

The project will be funded by the World Bank through the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb).

“We expect the project, which is currently in procurement stage, to commence early this year. Once complete, it will help supply water to such areas as Kianjau, Kiandutu, Kiganjo, Muthara and Athena,” he said.

He said the company had earmarked eight boreholes for drilling and equipping with a view of injecting additional 6,000 cubic metres of water per day.

The boreholes earmarked will be drilled at Kimathi Victory Plaza (CBD), Makongeni, Mary Hill, Bendor, Maki and Section 9 estates.

Maguguni and Gatuanyaga borehole reticulation system will also be upgraded with interconnection works being done to the Kimuchu and Thika primary school boreholes.

Residents have for a long time been complaining of inflated water bills.