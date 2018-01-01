Thiwasco in Sh1 billion expansion plan to curb water shortage Next Story
Trump wants Postal Service to charge 'much more' for Amazon shipments Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Anne Waiguru's September audit order yet to be undertaken

By Munene Kamau | Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 18:55 GMT +3
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

A finance and human resource audit Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru requested the Auditor General to undertake in her county last September is yet to be carried out.

Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri said the audit Waiguru wanted to commence from September 1 had delayed “due to certain pertinent and logistical issues that need to be put in place first".

ALSO READ: 6 Kenyan women who broke the 2017 glass ceiling

Ndambiri spoke to the media moments after attending the burial of Dorcas Wanjiru, the wife of former Gichugu MP Bernard Kathanga, at Gatunguru village in Kabare Ward.

Ndambiri did not, however, give specific dates as to when the audit would start.

RELATED TOPICS:
Anne Waiguru
audit
Kirinyaga County

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Grapevine: NYS tenderpreneurs are back to minting billions

Grapevine: NYS tenderpreneurs are back to minting billions

Waiguru climbs a step up power ladder amid 2022 talk

Waiguru climbs a step up power ladder amid 2022 talk

Auditor General puts counties on notice over funds use

Auditor General puts counties on notice over funds use

Salim Mvurya elected new Council of Governors chairman

Salim Mvurya elected new Council of Governors chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

Celebrity lunch: KTN News staff interact with patients at the Jocham hospital in Mombasa
KTN NEWS / 28 minutes ago

Celebrity lunch: KTN News staff interact with patients at the Jocham hospital in Mombasa

Celebrity Lunch: KTN Senior reporter Carol Nderi shares lunch with patients at the Karatina hospital
KTN NEWS / 34 minutes ago

Celebrity Lunch: KTN Senior reporter Carol Nderi shares lunch with patients at the Karatina hospital

Celebrity lunch: KTN News anchors share a meal with patients at the Pumwani maternity hospital
KTN NEWS / 47 minutes ago

Celebrity lunch: KTN News anchors share a meal with patients at the Pumwani maternity hospital

The plight of abandoned patients: Young autism patient who was abandoned at the KNH
KTN NEWS / 55 minutes ago

The plight of abandoned patients: Young autism patient who was abandoned at the KNH

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited