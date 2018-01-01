Anne Waiguru's September audit order yet to be undertaken

| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 18:55 GMT +3

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

A finance and human resource audit Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru requested the Auditor General to undertake in her county last September is yet to be carried out.

Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri said the audit Waiguru wanted to commence from September 1 had delayed “due to certain pertinent and logistical issues that need to be put in place first".

Ndambiri spoke to the media moments after attending the burial of Dorcas Wanjiru, the wife of former Gichugu MP Bernard Kathanga, at Gatunguru village in Kabare Ward.

Ndambiri did not, however, give specific dates as to when the audit would start.