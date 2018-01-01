Tusker Mattresses plans to grow its branch network in the next three years

| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 18:39 GMT +3

Tuskys Supermarket Hyrax branch in Nakuru Photo:Courtesy

Retail service provider Tusker Mattresses says it plans to grow its branch network to 100 in the next three years.

Speaking at the first Tuskys CEO Gala Dinner hosted to celebrate the firm’s staff, suppliers and partners on Saturday evening in Nairobi, Tusker Mattresses Group Chief Executive Dan Githua said the firm has revamped its corporate strategy to accelerate growth. Tusker Mattresses operates Tuskys Supermarkets and Mavazi Lifestyle, a clothing store.

ALSO READ: How 2017 reshaped the shopping scene

Mr Githusa said the firm will rely on supplier partnerships, human resource development and information technology adoption to guarantee a superior customer experience while cutting down operating costs.

“These partnerships will include joint investments in automated solutions with suppliers to cut shrinkage rates from five per cent to less than one per cent given that loss control is a key problem dogging the retail sector today,” he said.

The firm’s three-year operating strategy will be rolled out at an estimated cost of Sh3 billion.

SHAKE OFF COMPETITION

With a branch network of 64 stores in Kenya and Uganda, Githua said Tuskys is adopting competitive strategies to shake off competition from local and multinational retail operators.

To enhance supplier relations, Githua said Tuskys is finalising plans to expand its Sh3 billion supply chain finance facility to provide coverage to all its suppliers next year.

The facility set to be expanded to about Sh4.5 billion is underwritten by KCB and DTB Bank Kenya currently covers 40 per cent of the firm’ suppliers.

ALSO READ: Tuskys to open two new Nyanza outlets