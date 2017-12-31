Matatu lobby group clashes with NTSA over night travel ban Next Story
Malindi primed to be film location as it prepares to host festival

By Philip Mwakio | Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 11:03, Updated December 31st 2017 at 11:16 GMT +3
Cabinet Secretary Dan Kazungu follows proceedings at the Opening of International film convention at Safaripark Hotel (PHOTO: DAVID GICHURU STANDARD)

MALINDI, KENYA; The tourist resort town of Malindi, Kilifi County is set to host the first ever International Film Festival which is set to bring together Africa and world renowned film makers and stars.

The week long international fete dubbed Malindi International Film Festival is expected to offer opportunities for film market and help revive the ailing tourism sector in Malindi.

According to Mining Cabinet Secretary, Dan Kazungu who is the architect of the film festival, aim is to hold a ‘Mock festival’ in March of 2018 before launching the bigger one in December 2018.

Kazungu said he came up with the idea of the Malindi International Film Festival in 2015 and has been pushing various government departments and the private sector to make it a success.

According to the CS, film sector is one of the world economic giants with annual earnings of more than USD295 billion.

''Countries like Nigeria in Africa, California in the US and Caine in France have gained world recognition due to film industry,'' he said.

Local Events organisers lead by coordinator of Mseto Africa Limited, Mr Anthony Kadenge said that they fully supported the initiative by the CS which he said would also help market Malindi's dwindling tourism fortunes as well as ensure new avenue to tap abundant raw talent that exists locally and regionally.

