Chinese fish plant boost to Kisumu airport's international status Next Story
We have not paid Sh11 billion extra to contractor, says KPC boss Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

KRA to expand tax base by 7000 in Kisumu County within first quarter of 2018

By Harold Odhiambo | Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 30th 2017 at 22:58 GMT +3

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is targeting to increase taxpayers in Kisumu County by 7,000 within the first quarter of 2018 by focusing on the informal sector.

The authority has since launched an awareness campaign targeting the vast boba boda industry in the populous region.

ALSO READ: KRA targets Kisumu boda boda operators in new tax initiative

The move is aimed at ensuring small businesses play a role in revamping the turnover tax introduced last year.

KRA Western Regional Coordinator Kevin Safari told journalists that the authority was looking for ways to expand its tax base in Kisumu and other 10 counties in the western Kenya bloc.

“We appreciate revenue from every sector including the informal sector, that is why we are also reaching out to boda boda operators,” said Mr Safari.

Tax base

He said from June this year, the authority increased its tax base in Kisumu by about 3,600 new taxpayers, which he noted was okay though a lot was still needed to be done to increase the numbers.

Safari said some locals still feared KRA and have been reluctant to pay their taxes.

As a result, the authority has now embarked on initiatives aimed at changing the negative public perception and encourage more people to file their returns.

He said the taxman will embark on awareness campaigns and engage members of the informal sector more starting next year.

ALSO READ: Ukraine, pro-Russia rebels in mass prisoner swap

Part of the campaigns targets boda boda operators who normally operate in groups known as “bases”.

“We want to change that perception,” said Safari as he led KRA in donating reflector jackets to boda boda operators as part of their effort to contribute to the road safety campaigns.

RELATED TOPICS:
kra
tax collection
Kisumu County
KRA Western Regional Coordinator Kevin Safari

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

2017: A dark year for Kisumu residents

2017: A dark year for Kisumu residents

Court halts relocation of Kachok dumpsite

Court halts relocation of Kachok dumpsite

KRA’s journey to deliver digital customs

KRA’s journey to deliver digital customs

Kisumu county and EPC sign deal on cotton

Kisumu county and EPC sign deal on cotton

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

The Lead: The death of Chris Msando
KTN NEWS / 4 hours ago

The Lead: The death of Chris Msando

Kenyan athletes recorded numerous wins in 2017
KTN NEWS / 5 hours ago

Kenyan athletes recorded numerous wins in 2017

Team Gaa- Huruma qualifies for Koth Biro finals
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Team Gaa- Huruma qualifies for Koth Biro finals

A 24-year-old man drowned in Molo river while posing for a selfie
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

A 24-year-old man drowned in Molo river while posing for a selfie

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited