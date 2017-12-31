KRA to expand tax base by 7000 in Kisumu County within first quarter of 2018

| Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 30th 2017 at 22:58 GMT +3

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is targeting to increase taxpayers in Kisumu County by 7,000 within the first quarter of 2018 by focusing on the informal sector.

The authority has since launched an awareness campaign targeting the vast boba boda industry in the populous region.

The move is aimed at ensuring small businesses play a role in revamping the turnover tax introduced last year.

KRA Western Regional Coordinator Kevin Safari told journalists that the authority was looking for ways to expand its tax base in Kisumu and other 10 counties in the western Kenya bloc.

“We appreciate revenue from every sector including the informal sector, that is why we are also reaching out to boda boda operators,” said Mr Safari.

Tax base

He said from June this year, the authority increased its tax base in Kisumu by about 3,600 new taxpayers, which he noted was okay though a lot was still needed to be done to increase the numbers.

Safari said some locals still feared KRA and have been reluctant to pay their taxes.

As a result, the authority has now embarked on initiatives aimed at changing the negative public perception and encourage more people to file their returns.

He said the taxman will embark on awareness campaigns and engage members of the informal sector more starting next year.

Part of the campaigns targets boda boda operators who normally operate in groups known as “bases”.

“We want to change that perception,” said Safari as he led KRA in donating reflector jackets to boda boda operators as part of their effort to contribute to the road safety campaigns.