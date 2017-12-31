We have not paid Sh11 billion extra to contractor, says KPC boss Next Story
Sh200 million donor supported Hospital structure queried

By Kepher Otieno | Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 30th 2017 at 21:11 GMT +3
Kisumu Port City. [Photo: Courtesy]

Kisumu County authorities have questioned construction of a Sh200 million Hollo Community Referral Hospital in the suburbs of Seme village.

The county’s Physical Planning and Housing unit says part of the hospital, which is 90 per cent complete, does not meet architectural standards.

Speaking during an inspection tour on Friday, Deputy Governor Mathews Owili asked the contractors to work with the Housing unit.

“We do not want to condone poor workmanship, especially on a multi-million project like this,’’ said Dr Owili.

He instructed the County Physical Planning and Housing executive committee member Nelly Achar to ensure the final works meet the structural threshold.

The site

It will have a 200-bed capacity complete with a borehole that will serve the community and its environs. Yesterday, Owili led a team of five county ministers to the construction site, and found the project still required more work.

According to Project Coordinator Abdul Omar, it was hurried so that the hospital can be opened early next year.

“We have asked the contractors to speed up the works and we are glad they are doing a good job,” said Mr Omar.

