Thirty two people drowned in Lake Victoria since the year began

Commuters and traders in Lake Victoria; two people died earlier this month following a boat accident (Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Fishermen and locals are anxious over increased cases of deaths on Lake Victoria.

Police records show that at least 32 people have died in Lake Victoria this year. A person drowns in the lake every month.

Residents said the fishermen go to the lake when they are drunk, a factor they blamed for the high rate of drowning as most victims are never in control of what is happening around them.

They claimed that the fishermen consume illicit brew that is smuggled in from Uganda through Remba island.

Former Kinda Beach Management Unit chairman Bony Sidika said the illicit brew makes one unstable.

“People who have tasted the brew say it is so strong and makes one to get a headache. That is why many fishermen who go to the lake when drunk end up drowning due to instability,” said Mr Sidika.

He noted that other causes of death are fires, caused by petrol spillage when fishermen cook in the boat.

The latest incident occurred on December 5 when two fishermen drowned near Nyandiwa beach in Suba South Sub county.

The bodies of Joseph Aduda, 30, and Kevin Odera are yet to be recovered.

On November 25, three fishermen including a Tanzanian died in the Lake.

Transferred

The fishermen identified as Nyang’ope Jasirati, 30, (Tanzanian), and two locals Martin Kieti, 41, and Joseph Kososi, 33, died when their boat capsized near Rusinga Island in Suba North Sub County. Another man identified as Dan Otieno, 38, survived the tragedy. The four had boarded a boat from Wadiang’a beach.

On October 1, John Bayo, 32, drowned after he slipped from a boat near Remba Island.

On September 13, two fishermen Raymond Otieno and Tobias Ouma drowned near Uwii Beach in Suba North Sub county. At least one person drowns in the lake every month.

Homa Bay County Police Commander Marius Tum said they have put in place adequate measures to curb consumption of illicit brew.

Police officers who have been blamed for aiding the illicit brew trade have been transferred.

“We are addressing the issue to ensure the illicit brew does not enter our county. Our fishermen must desist from consumption of illegal brews and going into the Lake while drunk,” Tum said.

Tum called on the Marine Police Unit in Lake Victoria to boost security.

Homa Bay County Beach Management Network Chairman Edward Oremo urged the Government to acquire patrol boats to curb cases of insecurity in the lake.

“We are faced with security challenges in this lake. It is important for the Government to helps us acquire the patrol boats so that regulations governing fishing including smuggling of unwarranted substances are implemented effectively,” Mr Oremo said.

The boats will also enable officers to check illegal fishing methods. “The State needs to deploy marine police officers in Lake Victoria islands to boost security and safety of fishermen,” he added.