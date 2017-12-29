Gor, AFC, others could lose sh120m funding as betting tax enforced next week

| Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 12:20, Updated December 29th 2017 at 12:40 GMT +3

Henry Rotich, Kenya's Treasury Cabinet Secretary

NAIROBI, KENYA: Betting firms are set to pay more taxes from next week after the High Court dismissed a case where they challenged new regulations passed by parliament to control gambling.

Justice John Mativo ruled that there was nothing unlawful about the new Finance Act (2017) which increased betting tax to 35 percent given that it was passed in public interest to deter the craze of gambling especially among the youth.

ALSO READ: Why Waruru and Juma risk one-year KPL ban

“I find no basis to declare the new tax guidelines for betting firms as unconstitutional. The new regulations were passed to discourage gambling activities, not to make it expensive. Imposing a tax as a measure to deter an activity is lawful if done within the law,” ruled Mativo.

The National Assembly in May amended the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act and the Finance Act by introducing a new 12 percent gaming tax, 7.5 percent betting tax, 15 percent prize competition tax and 5 percent lottery tax. The new tax regulations come into effect from January 1 2018.

The new regulations were challenged by Pevans East Africa Limited and Pambazuka National Lottery, claiming that the new taxes which are only applicable to the betting and gaming industry were passed without public participation required for the legislation.

They argued that should the new rates be effected several businesses will be shut down leading to loss of employment and investments worth billions of shillings.

According to the betting firms, the new regulations were irregularly passed through influence from the office of the president, the Bill was unprocedurally passed by failing to involve the Senate, the tax is unfair and burdensome, and that it offended their legitimate expectation to run businesses.

Justice Mativo however dismissed all their claims, ruling that there was no evidence to prove the new laws were unprocedurally passed and how it deprived the firms their rights to own properties.

“I find and hold that the new taxes does not infringe on the petitioners rights to property since it is aimed at serving a legitimate public interest. The legislation was legally enacted and it overrides the legitimate expectations of the betting firms,” said Mativo.

On claims that the new tax is unfair and will be burdensome to the betting firms, the judge ruled that the new measure was grounded on a government policy aimed at discouraging a certain group of people from betting.

ALSO READ: Gor Mahia bags Mieno from Tusker

According to the judge, the betting firms will not suffer any form of discrimination given that the new tax was not a form of punishment but a way of deterring an activity.

Justice Mativo added that the Bill was not passed through pressure and influence of the president, ruling that the president only expressed his reservations when he rejected the first Bill which had increased the tax to 50 percent.

“I am satisfied that the Bill was lawfully passed and there was sufficient public participation. Some of the views presented out rightly opposed introduction of the new taxes but parliament did it’s best to consider all views,” ruled Mativo.

He also dismissed claims of failing to involve the Senate, ruling that there was no evidence that both houses failed to participate in legislating the amendment.