KRA to increase taxpayers in Kisumu by 7000

| Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 10:11, Updated December 29th 2017 at 10:24 GMT +3

KRA Regional Manager Kevin Safari (right) dresses bodaboda riders in reflective jackets in Kisumu during sensitisation on road safety and tax remittance. (Photo: Denish Ochieng/ Standard)

KISUMU, KENYA; The Kenya Revenue Authority is targeting to increase taxpayers in Kisumu by 7000 within the first quarter of 2018 by focusing on the informal sector.

As part of the plans to ensure that the authority achieves the target, it has launched an awareness drive targeting the vast boba boda industry in the region.

The move is aimed at ensuring that small businesses play a role in revamping the turnover task that the authority introduced last year.

Western regional coordinator Kevin Safari told journalists that the authority was looking for ways to expand its tax base in Kisumu and the other 10 counties in the western Kenya bloc.

“We appreciate revenue from every sector including the informal sector that is why we are also reaching out to boda boda operators,” said Safari.

He noted that from June this year, the authority increased its tax base in Kisumu by about 3600 new taxpayers which he said was okay but said a lot still needed to be done to increase the numbers.

Regional Coordinator Kevin Safari told The Standard that a number of Kenyans in the region still fear the authority and have been reluctant to pay their taxes.

As a result, he said, the authority has now embarked on initiatives to change the negative public perception and encourage more people to file their returns.

Next year, he said, the authority will embark on intensive awareness campaigns and engage members of the informal sector more.

Part of the campaigns target boda boda operators who normally operate in groups commonly referred to as “bases”.

