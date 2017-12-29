ERC closes more petrol stations over non-compliance

| Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 09:42, Updated December 29th 2017 at 09:52 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has closed ten petrol stations for offering diesel contaminated with kerosene or selling fuel meant for export.

The action follows tests conducted between October and December on a number of stations across the country which found 97.8 per cent of sites compliant while 17 sites turned out to be non-compliant.

The closed stations include Tripple w filling station (Kayole), Capital oil limited (Nairobi), Kwa Tony filling station (Makueni), Fuel n save filling station (Nakuru), and Annex petrol station in Machakos.

Swafaa filling station (Mombasa), Boabab filling station (Mombasa), and Maamiry sevice in Kwale. Muga and Fuelox filling stations in Migori County were also closed.

ERC is mandated to monitor petroleum products offered for sale in the local market.

In September, the commission conducted 4,459 tests at 753 petroleum sites and from the tests, 97.5 percent of the sites were found to be compliant. However, tests from 19 sites turned out to be non-compliant.

Legit Kinamba Filling Station (Nyandarua), Capital Filling Station Busibwabo (Busia), Sylvester Okoth Filling Station Busibwabo (Busia), Petronas Service Station (Kiambu), Josna Filling Station (Nairobi), and Yatcher Filling Station (Trans Nzoia) were closed in the crackdown.