Watchman prevents robbery at KCB bank in Kerugoya town

An attempt to steal money from Kenya Commercial Bank was thwarted by an alert night guard in the wee hours of December 24.

Had the robbery been successful, it would have been the second one this year after the bank lost Sh50 million at its Thika branch when robbers dug a tunnel into the facility mid-November.

The robbers were said to have gained entry into the well-secured facility in Kerugoya town, Kirinyaga County through the roof after cutting off the metal bars.

While on the wood ceiling, the robbers who appeared to have had a well-coordinated plan, used axes to cut the truss before landing in the banking hall using ropes, according to information obtained by The Standard yesterday.

Alarm system

They then proceeded to the alarm system and disabled it before making their way to the bank’s safe, where they started drilling into the wall to gain access to where the money was stored.

“But after disabling the alarm system, the bank’s ATM lights went off, which made the guard sense there was some intrusion in the facility,” a source privy to the crime but who did not wish to be identified said yesterday.

The guard then alerted the police at a nearby police station who arrived to find the robbers had fled.

On Christmas Day, security was beefed at the bank, including having armed officers spend the nights inside the gate.

Yesterday, when the bank resumed business, some artisans could be seen on top of its roof doing some repairs.

Our source maintained the attempt could have been coordinated by a person well versed with the architecture of the building and security measures put in place by the bank.

Efforts to obtain any comments from the bank management team were futile as they were holed up in a meeting with security officers.

“All we know is that the robbers drank all the water in the dispenser and their footprints were still clearly visible when we were called in to investigate,” a police officer privy to the investigations told The Standard.

Contacted for comments over the incident, Kirinyaga Central OCPD Yawa Chome said no arrests had been made.

"The incident is under investigation and once we establish who were involved, we shall inform you," said Mr Chome.