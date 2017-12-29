Power facility to get Sh1M facelift

| Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 28th 2017 at 19:51 GMT +3

The Rural Electrification Authority (REA) Coast regional storage facility in Mariakani is being refurbished.

In an interview, REA Board chairman Simon Gicharu said Sh1.45 million would be spent on upgrade works that will among others see the erection of a wall and levelling of the ground within the facility.

“We have the contractor, Concordia Building Company, already on site and civil works are expected to end by June 2018,” Prof Gicharu said during an inspection tour of the facility accompanied by other board members.

And Gicharu said 24,000 public primary schools had been fully connected to electricity to enhance information and communications technology uptake in schools across the country.

He added his board was on a nationwide tour to inspect projects.

Gicharu said ICT revolution was the next big thing in the primary and secondary education sector.

Power connection

“The Government’s power connection initiative will help learning institutions in the utilisation of technology and tech resources,” he said.

He said in areas that were not reached by the national grid, the authority would use solar power as a source of lighting for schools and health centres.

Gicharu declared the school electrification project a “great success”. He assured Kenyans that the electrification project was almost complete.

“(Some) 99.5 per cent of schools that were initially identified for connection to power have been electrified and the remaining five per cent are new institutions that have come up recently,” he said, adding that going forward the authority would be connecting schools on a continuous basis.

He said rural electrification remained a priority of the Government noting that REA was determined to provide electricity to every household in Kenya.