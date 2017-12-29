The sleepy village that went to university Previous Story
Work on bus park stalls over deal wars

By Peterson Githaiga | Published Fri, December 29th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 28th 2017 at 19:31 GMT +3
An aerial view of the Kitengela Bus Park that is in the center of controversy over protection fee between the County Government of Kajiado and a youth group. [Photo by Peterson Githaiga/Standard]

A project that would have changed the face of Kitengela town and earned the county millions of shillings has been halted in an alleged dispute over 'protection fees'.

Apart from the beauty, the project on the nine shades at the busy bus terminus was also seen as a potential source of revenue.

The beautification of Kitengela Bus Park was blocked last week by youths who said a company that had applied for a tender to do the job had to be considered in the advertising deal.

The youth confirmed they were working at the behest of one of the companies involved in a tussle for the deal.

Southern Connections, one of the companies, had written to the county government on January 21, 2016 seeking to be the sole advertising agency of the bus park.

Partnership deal

Their letter to the county government read, "Further to, we wish to be authorised to erect street poles in the major towns in Kajiado."

The company wanted to be the sole marketers of outdoor advertising for five years. However, documents show that the county awarded the partnership deal to Bus Park advertising to Leacom Ltd which had bid for the same.

Documents further show that Leacom Ltd had paid the required levies to the county government and were authorised to commence the reconstruction of the bus park shades whose roofs had started to fall off.

