Banks in distress as rate cap puts break on sector’ profit growth

Too tough was the year that job cuts and branch closures have been undertaken by Barclays Bank of Kenya, KCB, Bank of Africa, National Bank of Kenya, Sidian Bank, Family Bank, First Community Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Ecobank.

For customers who had expensive loans, it was a year of reprieve. But for most banks, interest rate cap has put a break on their profit growth.

As the curtains fall on 2017, many banks are at pains to project how 2018 will look like considering that an additional headache- a new accounting standard- will be setting in to further squeeze their bottom line.

Losses

An analysis by The Standard covering 34 banks reveals that six banks had already succumbed into losses by September 2017, up from five at a similar time last year. A massive 25 banks or 74 per cent of the banks reviewed posted drop in profits.

Overall, the 34 banks that we reviewed saw Sh6.9 billion knocked off from their profits even as their biggest contributor to top-line - net interest income- lost Sh18.3 billion. In the process, two banks issued profits warnings even as 11 other lenders saw their profits dip by a quarter.

Standard Chartered Bank and Family bank have issued profit warns to prepare investors that the profit for the 2017 full year, which is expected to be announced next year, will be 25 per cent below what they posted in 2016.

For Standard Chartered, its nine months performance was a 39 per cent decline in net profit to Sh4.7 billion. Compared to a similar period last year, it means that the bank lost Sh2.6 billion in nine months of trading in 2017.

All top banks by customer deposits-with exception of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Stanbic Bank- recorded a drop in profits, with most of them also experiencing decline or slow down in interest income.

KCB posted a 5.1 per cent growth in net profit to Sh15.1 billion despite a 1.04 per cent or Sh376.1 million drop in net interest.

Stanbic Bank defied the sector’s trend with 19.7 per cent growth in profits to Sh3.2 billion. However, the impact of rate cap manifested itself in a 6.5 per cent drop in net interest income, which chiefly comes from loans and advances to customers.

Other lenders that defied the drop in earnings include Bank of Africa, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Citibank Kenya, Commercial Bank of Africa and Credit Bank. Also in this group are Ecobank, Guardian Bank, Oriental Development Bank and Victoria Commercial Bank.

But for 22 banks, there was a drop in profits.

Family Bank, which announced job cuts and even at one point had to suspend evening tea for its staff to save on costs, also issued a profit warning. From a profit of Sh963 million in September 2016, the bank faced a tough terrain in 2017. It sunk into a loss of Sh743 million.

With its main source of revenue- interest income- having shrunk by 46.3 per cent from Sh5.5 billion to Sh2.9 billion, the bank is facing tough test in 2018 as it seeks to bounce back to profitability zone.

Also joining Family Bank in the league of loss-making banks include Consolidated Bank, Jamii Bora Bank, Middle East Bank of Kenya, Sidian bank (previously K-Rep bank) and Spire Bank (formerly Equatorial Commercial Bank).

State-owned Consolidated Bank widened its loss by 48 per cent to Sh301.5 million even as interest income declined by a third.

Jamii Bora Bank’s loss widened by more than 11 times to Sh337.5 million. The going was made tough by interest rate cap which knocked down its interest income by 60 per cent from Sh613 million to Sh245 million.

At that level, it was the lender with the highest drop in net interest income. In the previous nine months to September 2016, it had posted a loss of Sh29.4 million. It now faces a tough test in 2018 to improve its liquidity ratio and beat all odds into profitability.

Despite growing its net interest income by 23 per cent, lower tier bank Middle East Bank of Kenya posted a loss of Sh43.6 million. This is wider by 92 per cent compared to a loss of Sh22.8 million in September last year.

Sidian Bank sunk into a loss of Sh274.9 million compared to a profit of Sh220 million posted in a similar quarter last year. This was even as its net interest income dropped by 47 per cent- from Sh1.5 billion to Sh817 million.

Spire Bank managed to cut its loss by 60 per cent from Sh987 million in September last year to a loss of Sh392 in the nine months under review. However, a cap on cost of credit saw its net interest income drop by 43 per cent.

A massive 25 of the 34 banks in our review posted a decline in net interest income. Seven of them saw at least a quarter of their net interest income lost as a result of the cap on interest rates.

The seven include Development Bank of Kenya (-25 per cent), Jamii Bora (-60 per cent), National Bank of Kenya (-30 per cent), Sidian Bank (-47 per cent) and Spire Bank with a drop of 43 per cent. Cumulatively, the seven lost Sh7.04 billion.

Despite the dismal run, eight banks defied the trend and posted a growth in net interest income. Even so, just four of them managed to grow their profits in the process.

Paramount Universal Bank had 47 per cent growth in net interest income to Sh287 million but saw 18 per cent decline in the bottom line.

Mortgage lender Housing Finance had mixed performance. Despite its net interest income increasing by Sh922 million or 42 per cent, the bank saw its profits eroded by 81 per cent. Unlike in September 2016 when it had a profit of Sh838 million, a similar period in 2017 saw it fall to Sh159 million.

As the clock ticks towards the release of full year earnings, banks will also have to think about implementation of a new accounting standard that is set to increase the level of provisioning for non-performing loans.

This, together with lobbying for removal of a cap on interest rates even as they migrate customers to digital platforms makes the banking seat hotter in 2018.