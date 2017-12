| Published Thu, December 28th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 27th 2017 at 23:07 GMT +3

Kenyan shillings isolated on white background. [Photo: Courtesy]

The Kenyan shilling was under pressure against the dollar on Wednesday due to dollar demand from oil and retail importers as money markets resumed trading, traders said.

At 0750 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.00/10 per dollar, compared to 102.95/103.05 at Friday's close.

Markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.