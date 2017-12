| Published Wed, December 27th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 26th 2017 at 23:33 GMT +3

Kenya Power manager in charge of Safety, Health and Environment Engineer John Guda. [Photo/Standard]

Kenya Power has cautioned the public against cutting trees near power-lines without involving its workers so as to avoid accidents and outages.

The firm’s manager in charge of Safety, Health and Environment John Guda said loss of power supply has adverse security, safety, social and economic consequences. “

Power outages render streets and estates dark, creating a conducive environment for insecurity and leads to negative economic impact,” said Guda.