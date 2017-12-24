Rwanda’s GDP growth rises to 8pc year-on-year in third quarter

Rwanda’s economy grew faster in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2016, lifted by an expansion in agriculture and services, the statistics office said.
Third-quarter economic growth came to 8 percent year-on-year, up from 4 percent in the second quarter and 5.4 percent in the same period last year.
It said agriculture grew by 8 percent, compared with 1 percent in the third quarter of 2016, while growth in services was 10 percent versus 7 percent.