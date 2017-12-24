Rwanda’s GDP growth rises to 8pc year-on-year in third quarter

| Published Sun, December 24th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 23rd 2017 at 22:22 GMT +3

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame

Rwanda’s economy grew faster in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2016, lifted by an expansion in agriculture and services, the statistics office said.

Third-quarter economic growth came to 8 percent year-on-year, up from 4 percent in the second quarter and 5.4 percent in the same period last year.

ALSO READ: France needs to own up financing genocide in Rwanda

It said agriculture grew by 8 percent, compared with 1 percent in the third quarter of 2016, while growth in services was 10 percent versus 7 percent.