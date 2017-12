| Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 22nd 2017 at 23:42 GMT +3

The Kenyan shilling was firm against the dollar on Friday during the last trading session before markets close for Christmas holiday, traders said.

At 0800 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 102.95/103.05 per dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close.

Money markets will be closed on December 25 and 26 for Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.