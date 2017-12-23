Steinhoff scandal knocks Sh1.2 trillion off value in blow to tycoon Wiese

| Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 22nd 2017 at 22:55 GMT +3

Shocked Steinhoff shareholders have wiped more than $12 billion (Sh1.2 trillion) off its value since it revealed “accounting irregularities”.

Once a must-have for investors who backed its reinvention as a retail empire including brands such as Mattress Firm and Poundland under veteran CEO Markus Jooste, Steinhoff shares fell by 43 percent on Thursday, compounding the previous day’s more than 60 percent fall.

This collapse leaves South African tycoon Christo Wiese, Steinhoff biggest shareholder and chairman, seriously out of pocket, eroding more about $2.8 billion (Sh 288 billion) of his net worth.

It also prompted an urgent call by South Africa’s Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba for pension fund managers to report back on their exposures to the sudden sell-off, saying that the accounting issue was a “grave concern”.