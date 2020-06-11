× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Our smallholder farmers hold key to food security

Our smallholder farmers hold key to food security

OPINION

By Gerald Lepariyo | 5 hours ago

Let's speak boldly against real estate con games
Let's speak boldly against real estate con games

By Nashon Okowa | 6 hours ago

OPINION

Nearly all built environment professions have strong professional associations, yet they have constantly chosen silence whenever evil rears its head.

Are you a youth? Why you should invest in a Sacco
Are you a youth? Why you should invest in a Sacco

By Peter Theuri | 8 hours ago

MONEY & MARKET

Though lauded as priceless savings and credit extension avenues, young people are now giving SACCOs a wide berth

More Kenyans hooked on loans as pandemic takes its toll
More Kenyans hooked on loans as pandemic takes its toll

By Awal Mohammed | 22 hours ago

BUSINESS

New data shows increased dependence on borrowing for sustenance, with many taking credit from one loan app to pay off another.

If you do it right, you can reap big from strawberry farming
ENTERPRISE
If you do it right, you can reap big from strawberry farming

If you get it right, farming strawberries can earn you good money in less than a year as it has a huge income potential in Kenya.

By Jennifer Anyango | 22 hours ago

BUSINESS
KQ gets nod to evict rival airline 748 from JKIA property

By Wainaina Wambu | 22 hours ago

BUSINESS
Covid raises cost of imported chemicals to a record Sh36b

By Dominic Omondi | 22 hours ago

WORK LIFE
5 things to note when sending your CV to a potential employer

By Collins Wanderi | 1 day ago

PODCASTS
UCHUMI NA BIASHARA PODCAST; Umuhimu wa wanawake katika ukuaji wa uchumi

UCHUMI NA BIASHARA PODCAST; Umuhimu wa wanawake katika ukuaji wa uchumi

UCHUMI NA BIASHARA PODCAST; Umuhimu wa wanawake katika ukuaji wa uchumi

UCHUMI NA BIASHARA PODCAST; Umuhimu wa wanawake katika ukuaji wa uchumi

UCHUMI NA BIASHARA PODCAST; Mfumo wa mixed economy ni bora, sio 'bottom-up'

UCHUMI NA BIASHARA PODCAST; Mfumo wa mixed economy ni bora, sio 'bottom-up'

UCHUMI NA BIASHARA PODCAST; Bandari ya Lamu, kitega-uchumi kwa Wapwani

UCHUMI NA BIASHARA PODCAST; Bandari ya Lamu, kitega-uchumi kwa Wapwani

Women fund to disburse Sh9.6 billion

Women fund to disburse Sh9.6 billion

Kitty has unveiled a new loan product targeting 551,789 beneficiaries including widows as it seeks to increase disbursements by Sh3.7 billion.

BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 days ago

Pain for Kenyans as Treasury borrows Sh1 trillion in one year
BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi | 6 days ago

Pain for Kenyans as Treasury borrows Sh1 trillion in one year
Western Bypass to be complete by December, CS Macharia says
BUSINESS

By James Wanzala | 6 days ago

Western Bypass to be complete by December, CS Macharia says
Kenya Power now engages NYS to collect meter details
BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau | 7 days ago

Kenya Power now engages NYS to collect meter details

Depositors withdraw Sh34b from dollar accounts as Shilling firms

Depositors withdraw Sh34b from dollar accounts as Shilling firms
BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi | 7 days ago

UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu | 8 days ago

UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
Kenya ups stake in Shelter Afrique with Sh1b injection
BUSINESS

By Graham Kajilwa | 11 days ago

Kenya ups stake in Shelter Afrique with Sh1b injection
Danish firm gets nod to buy thermal plant
BUSINESS

By Macharia Kamau | 11 days ago

Danish firm gets nod to buy thermal plant
Kenya to pay China Sh35 billion this month as debt holiday ends
BUSINESS

By Dominic Omondi | 12 days ago

Kenya to pay China Sh35 billion this month as debt holiday ends
SCI & TECH

Konza data centre gears up to host more companies

Konza data centre gears up to host more companies
Konza Technology City is set to host East Africa’s biggest data centre with capacity of 1.6 petabyte.

By Vivianne Wandera | 14 days ago

Milk plant using modern tech to cut greenhouse gas emissions

By Fidelis Kabunyi | 29 days ago

Milk plant using modern tech to cut greenhouse gas emissions
New M-PESA App game changer for Safaricom users

By Sponsored Content | 1 month ago

New M-PESA App game changer for Safaricom users
Hudaco Kenya: East Africa’s preferred partner for security and telecommunications

By Sponsored Content | 1 month ago

Hudaco Kenya: East Africa’s preferred partner for security and telecommunications
Court frees online fraud suspect

By Winfrey Owino | 1 month ago

Court frees online fraud suspect
BUSINESS NEWS
Firms are ‘selling’ your personal data without consent

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 day ago

Firms are 'selling' your personal data without consent
Co-op Bank, German agency aim to clean up boda boda operations

By Dominic Omondi | 1 day ago

Co-op Bank, German agency aim to clean up boda boda operations
State urged to sort out tax mess in tobacco sector

By Moses Omusolo | 2 days ago

State urged to sort out tax mess in tobacco sector
Why you will pay more to use Zoom

By Frankline Sunday | 3 days ago

Why you will pay more to use Zoom
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Ngumi: The trillion-shilling dealmaker who once went broke
Ngumi: The trillion-shilling dealmaker who once went broke

As a highly sought-after investment banker, John Ngumi is estimated to have closed deals worth over Sh1 trillion.

By Wainaina Wambu | 4 days ago

Shareholders set for a piece of Sh132 billion banks’ windfall
Shareholders set for a piece of Sh132 billion banks’ windfall

Slightly over a year since the country recorded its first case of the deadly virus, Kenyan banks appear to be on steroids.

By Dominic Omondi | 4 days ago

The anatomy of the Kenyan digital borrower

The anatomy of the Kenyan digital borrower

The anatomy of the Kenyan digital borrower

CBK’s data indicates that banks lent Sh333 billion in personal/household loans between March and December 2020.

By Frankline Sunday | 4 days ago

Pension firm banks on tech to weather Covid-19 storm
Pension firm banks on tech to weather Covid-19 storm

By Awal Mohammed | 4 days ago

Uganda rocks Kenya’s bid to reclaim regional oil market
Uganda rocks Kenya’s bid to reclaim regional oil market

By Macharia Kamau | 4 days ago

MONEY & CAREERS

Innovative ways to keep staff morale up in pandemic

Innovative ways to keep staff morale up in pandemic

Tips on how organisations can keep their staff morale high and bring back social connections.

By Elisha Kamau | 4 days ago

Skills citizens will need in the future of work

Skills citizens will need in the future of work
WORK LIFE

By McKinsey Global Institute | 6 days ago

Honeymoon over as firms ditch remote working for office
WORK LIFE

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Honeymoon over as firms ditch remote working for office
DR PESA

Why millennials are not saving, investing as much as they should

By Graham Kajilwa | 7 days ago

Why millennials are not saving, investing as much as they should
Estate planning 101: How to secure the future of your family and business

By Sara Okuoro | 10 days ago

Estate planning 101: How to secure the future of your family and business
All you need to know about Islamic banking

By Sara Okuoro | 11 months ago

All you need to know about Islamic banking
How to make investment decisions amidst COVID-19

By Sara Okuoro | 1 year ago

How to make investment decisions amidst COVID-19
REAL ESTATE
How dirty cash fomented Kenya's real estate boom

By Dominic Omondi | 2 days ago

How dirty cash fomented Kenya's real estate boom
Growing eviction risk as rent freezes end in Europe

By Thomson Reuters Foundation | 2 days ago

Growing eviction risk as rent freezes end in Europe
How the Kenyan kitchen, living room have changed over time

By Graham Kajilwa | 2 days ago

How the Kenyan kitchen, living room have changed over time
Regent to manage Pangani low-cost housing project

By Peter Theuri | 9 days ago

Regent to manage Pangani low-cost housing project
OPINION

State’s ‘Building Back Better’ strategy good for women’s empowerment

State's 'Building Back Better' strategy good for women's empowerment

According to the CBK annual bank supervision report, at the close of 2020, 204,802 of the 915,115 MSME loan accounts were classified as non-performing

By James Ombogo Onditi | 3 days ago

Billionaires to the moon

Billionaires to the moon
OPINION

By Chris Diaz | 4 days ago

There is no reason to deny public servants pay increase
OPINION

By Wilson Sossion | 5 days ago

There is no reason to deny public servants pay increase
ENTERPRISE

How easy is it to start a business in East Africa?

By Dominic Omondi | 3 days ago

How easy is it to start a business in East Africa?
Retirement was my chance to get into business - Edith Tendwa

By Annie Awuor | 3 days ago

Retirement was my chance to get into business - Edith Tendwa
From a novice to shooting global campaigns – K63 studio’s Osborne Macharia

By Judith Mukiri Mwobobia | 3 days ago

From a novice to shooting global campaigns – K63 studio’s Osborne Macharia
Crucial elements of a winning elevator pitch

By Pauline Muindi | 3 days ago

Crucial elements of a winning elevator pitch
STOCKS
How to make cash from watermelons

By Jennifer Anyango | 15 days ago

How to make cash from watermelons
Stock broker launches online equity trading portal

By Peter Theuri | 18 days ago

Stock broker launches online equity trading portal
Youth smell opportunities on offer in expanded coffee space

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | 21 days ago

Youth smell opportunities on offer in expanded coffee space
SMEs turn to social media tools to penetrate difficult market

By Frankline Sunday | 21 days ago

SMEs turn to social media tools to penetrate difficult market
LATEST VIDEOS

Covid-19 slows down growth of pension in the second half of 2020

21 hours ago
Breach of Data Laws: How financial institutions share private data with other rogue institutions
VIDEO
Breach of Data Laws: How financial institutions share private data with other rogue institutions

21 hours ago
Captains of Industry: KDIC CEO Ahmed Mohamud a career banker
VIDEO
Captains of Industry: KDIC CEO Ahmed Mohamud a career banker

1 day ago
#BIZChat Weekly: Billionaires take to space
VIDEO
#BIZChat Weekly: Billionaires take to space

1 day ago
Donkey theft on the rise in Kajiado as locals claim export demand is the main drive
VIDEO
Donkey theft on the rise in Kajiado as locals claim export demand is the main drive

1 day ago
