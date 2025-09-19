Kenya eyes double gold on penultimate day of world championships

Faith Kipyegon celebrates after winning the women's 1500m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 16, 2025. [AFP]

Kenya are hoping legend Faith Kipyegon and Emmanuel Wanyonyi deliver two gold medals on the penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Kipyegon defends her title in the women's 5,000 metres final, while Wanyonyi is looking to add world gold to his 800m Olympic crown.

AFP Sport takes a closer look at their chances of success on a day when six gold medals are up for grabs:

Men's 800m final

A year on from the Paris Olympics, and seemingly little has changed, with all three medallists in a rematch for the world crown.

The Kenyan men have fared poorly in the middle and long distance races at the championships and are looking to Wanyonyi to pull them out of the mire.

The Olympic champion has carried that Paris Games form into this season but the only question mark is whether the former cattle herder has overdone his campaign.

The 21-year-old, who many believe is capable of breaking his compatriot David Rudisha's world record, was pushed all the way in the Diamond League final in Zurich last month. Canada's Marco Arop and Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi in action at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. [AFP]

It has been hard to decipher in his two races in Tokyo whether he is doing just enough to qualify, and is saving himself for the big day, or is indeed tired.

Similarly, Canada's defending champion and Olympic silver medallist Marco Arop has lacked sparkle.

Indeed, he and the man who took third in Paris, Algeria's Djamel Sedjati, posted the two slowest times, of the eight finalists, in their semi.

The Sudan-born Arop, though, appears very relaxed.

"I have been here so many times, I know what to expect and I can manage my emotions," he said.

If there is to be a surprise medallist then Ireland's Cian McPhillips fits the bill after two impressive runs in Tokyo, posting the fastest time (1min 43.18sec, a national record) in the semis.

"It's crazy to be the first Irish athlete to run in the 800 metres final at a world championships," said the 23-year-old.

"I have huge confidence coming into the final."

Women's 5,000m final

Kenya's women have outshone their bitter rivals Ethiopia in the distance races thus far at the championships and on paper, it is unlikely to change in this lip-smacking final.

Saturday's likely sell-out crowd can feast on the battle between Kenyan duo Beatrice Chebet and Kipyegon as they both seek a golden double. Faith Kipyegon celebrates with Beatrice Chebet after winning Paris Olympics gold medal in 1500m. [AFP]

Ethiopia's final hopes of saving face lie with the immensely talented Gudaf Tsegay.

One obstacle confronting both Chebet and Tsegay is that they are not overawed by their idol Kipyegon.

Chebet is bidding to add 5,000/10,000m world golds to her two Olympic titles last year in Paris.

For Kipyegon, who at 31 is six years older than Chebet, it is to repeat her 1,500/5,000m double at the 2023 world championships.

Kipyegon won a fourth successive 1,500m world gold by a country mile earlier in the week and whilst ordinary humans might be feeling the effects of that her insatiable appetite for racing staves off any feeling of fatigue.

"It was my first 5,000m race of the season so I'm happy," she said after easing into the final on Thursday.

"I have recovered well from the 1,500m win, so everything is good. I hope for great things on Saturday and am looking forward to it."

Tsegay enters the final bolstered by bronze in the 10,000m.

The 28-year-old won the world 5,000m title in 2022 and the world 10,000m crown in 2023.

She will be keen to make further amends after coming away from the Paris Olympics without a medal.

Like Chebet, she is delighted that she has an opportunity to pit her wits against Kipyegon in the final.

"I'm also happy that Faith Kipyegon was successful getting to the final," she said.

"She is an amazing person and athlete.

"It's possible to break the 1,500m record, but to do it one, three, five times -- it's something fantastic. I'm so glad we will be in the 5,000m final together."