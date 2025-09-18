×
The Standard

World Athletics Championships: Mary Moraa and Lilian Odira qualify for 800m semifinal

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 18, 2025
Kenya's Mary Moraa reacts after competing in the women's 800m heats during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 18, 2025 [Philip Fong, AFP]

Defending champion Mary Moraa kept her title defence hopes alive at the 2025 World Athletics Championships after qualifying for the 800m semi-finals alongside compatriot Lilian Odira, while Sarah Moraa and Vivian Kiprotich bowed out.

Moraa, who has struggled with form this season, secured a spot in the next round with a second-place finish in Heat 2, clocking 1:58.44. She crossed the line just behind France’s Anais Borgouin (1:58.43), with Slovakia’s Gabriela Gajanova third in 2:00.44. The Kenyan appeared set for victory but eased off before the finish, having already done enough to advance.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, one of Moraa’s main rivals, also progressed comfortably, winning Heat 1 in 1:59.79 ahead of Morocco’s Assia Zariki (1:59.82) and France’s Clara Liberman (2:00.17). Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma, the Olympic silver medalist, underlined her credentials by winning Heat 4.

There was heartbreak for Sarah Moraa, who was in contention heading into the final lap of Heat 5. Running on the inside lane, she tangled with other athletes and nearly fell. Though she managed to finish the race, the incident cost her momentum and she missed out on the top three qualifying spots.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kenya’s joy came through Lilian Odira, who sealed her passage to the semis by winning Heat 5 ahead of Cuba’s Daily Cooper Gaspar, with Ethiopia’s Workenesh Mesele in third.

Elsewhere, Vivian Kiprotich failed to advance after finishing fifth in Heat 7, a race marked by drama as Australia’s Jessica Hull was tripped and two other athletes withdrew due to injury.

