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From friends to foes: Woman in Kisumu acid attack says best friend to blame

By Rodgers Otiso | Apr. 24, 2026
Mercy Owino, a 34-year-old hotel operator from Nyalenda, suffered an acid attack that left her with severe burns. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

A woman in Kisumu is seeking justice after an acid attack left her with severe burns, shattered her livelihood, and plunged her family into uncertainty.

Mercy Owino, a 34-year-old restaurant operator from Nyalenda, is currently admitted to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) following the horrific attack that occurred last Friday evening. Speaking from her hospital bed, Mercy recounted the moment her life changed.

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