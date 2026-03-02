Court stops arrest of medics for allegedly giving patient unregistered drug

Dr Jane Njeri Kamau is accused of allegedly administering an unregistered medicinal product to Nancy Muthoni Warutumo without a proper diagnosis, causing her harm. [Courtesy]

The High Court has issued conservatory orders barring detectives from arresting and prosecuting a doctor and a nurse who allegedly administered an unregistered weight-loss drug to a patient, causing her serious harm.

Dr Jane Njeri Kamau and the nurse Vivian Chebet Masai were accused that on March 1, 2025, they allegedly unlawfully administered an unregistered medicinal product, Mounjaro (Tirzepatide 7.5mg), to Nancy Muthoni Warutumo without proper diagnosis, due care or professional diligence, causing her harm.